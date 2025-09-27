Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Punets

COEP secures top rank in state-level competition Lexus offers guests higher flexibility and the opportunity to own Lexus cars through easy EMIs, making luxury more accessible. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Students from the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) secured one of the top prizes worth ₹1,00,000 at Kalika Steel’s 3rd edition of KREATE 2025. Sharing the winners’ circle with COEP were teams from PR Pote Patil College of Engineering, Amravati, and Thakur College of Architecture, Mumbai, who impressed the jury with their innovative interpretations of the theme. In addition, Kalika Steel awarded three consolation prizes of ₹10,000 each to NDMVP Sharadchandra Pawar College of Architecture, Nashik; Kolhapur Institute of Technology (KIT), Kolhapur; and Dr Bhanuben Nanavati College of Architecture, Pune. This year’s theme, “Celebrating Sustainability – A Tribute to the Changemakers,” challenged participants to design trophies inspired by individuals driving environmental and social impact.

Cashfree Payments announces special campaign for online merchants

Fintech firm Cashfree Payments has announced special campaign for online merchants with businesses that get onboarded on Cashfree Payments by December 31, 2025 will be able to access its payment gateway solutions at 1.6%, the rate ever offered for startups in India, valid for the next one full year. By lowering payment costs, the initiative aims to directly improve margins for startups, D2C brands, MSMEs, and e-commerce businesses, enabling them to grow faster in India’s booming digital economy.

Lexus India announces launch of smart ownership plan

Lexus offers guests higher flexibility and the opportunity to own Lexus cars through easy EMIs, making luxury more accessible. Commenting on the initiative, Hikaru Ikeuchi, president, Lexus India, said, “ This plan reflects the evolving aspirations of our guests, especially those seeking financial flexibility along with premium experiences. This forward-looking initiative is designed to deliver an amazing ownership experience, one that is not only desirable, but also smart, accessible, and a true reflection of the Lexus Promise.”

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 launched

MediaTek, innovator of smartphone SoCs, announced the launch of its most advanced mobile platform yet: The MediaTek Dimensity 9500. Setting new standards in on-device AI, console-class gaming, and power efficiency, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is engineered to super-charge the next wave of flagship 5G smartphones.The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 adopts a third-generation All Big Core CPU design, combining a 4.21GHz ultra core, three premium cores, and four performance cores, with four-lane UFS 4.1 storage. This design delivers up to 29% higher single-core and 16% higher multi-core performance compared to the previous generation, while the ultra-core achieves up to 55% lower power consumption at peak performance, giving users longer battery life and greater productivity.