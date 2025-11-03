BJMC, Sassoon perform Maharashtra’s first CAPD procedure

In a landmark achievement, doctors at BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) successfully performed Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), the first such procedure in any government medical college in Maharashtra. The intervention stabilised her condition, improved her quality of life, and she was discharged successfully on October 10, 2025. (HT FILE)

The procedure was carried out on a 34-year-old Pune resident and mother of three suffering from End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). Denied treatment at several hospitals due to the severity of her condition, she approached SGH for urgent care, said Dr Yallapa Jadhav, Medical Superintendent of SGH.

Led by Dr Anita Basavaraj, professor and head of Medicine at BJMC, the team admitted the patient on July 29, 2025, and provided 73 days of CAPD, a home-based dialysis technique rarely attempted in critically ill patients. The intervention stabilised her condition, improved her quality of life, and she was discharged successfully on October 10, 2025.

“This is a major milestone for our institute. Performing CAPD in a government setup shows our commitment to advanced renal care for underserved patients,” Dr Basavaraj said.

The procedure was carried out by a multidisciplinary team including Dr Sandeep Morkhandikar, Dr Radheshyam Pache, Dr Ashwin Mutha, Dr Dhananjay Ogale, Dr Meenal Chandanwale, junior residents, and nursing staff, whose combined efforts made the complex procedure possible.

The team credited guidance from Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJMC; Dr Jadhav; Dr HB Prasad, head of Medicine; and Dr Niranjan Ambekar, chief nephrologist.

“This achievement proves that cutting-edge, compassionate medicine can thrive in public institutions. For the young mother, it was nothing short of a miracle, a journey from near-death to a healthy, fulfilled life,” Dr Pawar said.