Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP, Congress begin process to appoint new city unit presidents 

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The BJP has announced its schedule for the state-wide appointment of city and district unit presidents, naming Kolhapur leader Dhananjay Mahadik as observer for Pune

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have begun the process of appointing new city unit presidents for Pune. With municipal elections approaching, these appointments will be crucial, as city unit chiefs play a key role in mobilising the party cadre and selecting candidates. 

Recently, Ghate voiced his disagreement with Pune MP Medha Kulkarni over her stance against Mahila Morcha’s agitation in the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital case.  (HT)
Recently, Ghate voiced his disagreement with Pune MP Medha Kulkarni over her stance against Mahila Morcha’s agitation in the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital case.  (HT)

The BJP has announced its schedule for the state-wide appointment of city and district unit presidents, naming Kolhapur leader Dhananjay Mahadik as observer for Pune. Although BJP’s sitting city president Dheeraj Ghate has completed just two years of his tenure, the party is considering replacing him. Recently, Ghate voiced his disagreement with Pune MP Medha Kulkarni over her stance against Mahila Morcha’s agitation in the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital case. 

However, party leaders clarified that the current process of appointing a new city unit president is part of a state-wide exercise and is unrelated to the Deenanath Mangeshkar controversy. Traditionally, BJP city unit heads who have led the party to electoral successes have gone on to become MLAs or ministers, making this post especially significant ahead of municipal polls. 

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the schedule for electing city and district unit chiefs across Maharashtra. 

Similarly, the Congress too is preparing to appoint a new Pune city unit president, though no official announcement has been made yet. The current city president, Arvind Shinde, has completed his three-year tenure. During this period, the Congress faced defeats in both the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections, and internal factionalism persisted within the city unit. 

Recently, Rahul Gandhi stated that the party plans to empower city and district unit chiefs, giving them more authority at the local level. He also stressed that future appointments would be based solely on performance. 

News / Cities / Pune / BJP, Congress begin process to appoint new city unit presidents 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On