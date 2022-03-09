BJP to inaugurate Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College before March 14
PUNE As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) received permission from the medical assessment and rating board which is working under National Medical Commission, to begin MBBS admissions for the civic body-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to inaugurate it.
The tenure of the elected members will end on March 14, and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar will take charge as administrator from March 15. Considering this, the BJP plans to inaugurate the college before March 14.
Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “We are planning to inaugurate the college in the next few days. We plan to invite union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and state health minister Bharti Pawar.”
Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “The BJP wanted to inaugurate the college at the hands of PM Modi, but the final approval had not come then and the inauguration was delayed.”
BJP officials requesting anonymity said, “If the inauguration is not done before the term end, then the party will not be able to take credit for the all the hard work they did to start the college. The admissions will start in September and chances are that there will be a new administrator in the municipal corporation.”
If union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya is not available, the party members will invite him for the virtual inauguration and other dignitaries will be present physically, said BJP officials.
