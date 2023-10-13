BJP will step up efforts to woo voters in Baramati constituency:Bawankule

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the BJP and other alliance parties will step up efforts to win the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Bawankule was in Pune city on Friday, and he also visited Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. (HT FILE)

“The candidate for Baramati Lok Sabha constituency will be decided later, but whoever the candidate we will make all efforts to win the seat,” he said.

“Even if the candidate is from Ajit Pawar NCP faction the BJP will support the candidate,” he said.

Some party leaders said Ajit Pawar or a member of the Pawar family might fight from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Supriya Sule.

Baramati was represented by Sharad Pawar in Lok Sabha for many years. Since 2009, his daughter Supriya Sule is representing the seat. Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Baramati Lok Sabha (LS) constituency as part of BJP’s ‘Pravas’ campaign across the country.

