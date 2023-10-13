News / Cities / Pune News / BJP will step up efforts to woo voters in Baramati constituency:Bawankule

BJP will step up efforts to woo voters in Baramati constituency:Bawankule

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 14, 2023 05:26 AM IST

The candidate for Baramati Lok Sabha constituency will be decided later, but whoever the candidate we will make all efforts to win the seat, he said

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the BJP and other alliance parties will step up efforts to win the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

Bawankule was in Pune city on Friday, and he also visited Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. (HT FILE)
Bawankule was in Pune city on Friday, and he also visited Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. (HT FILE)

Bawankule was in Pune city on Friday, and he also visited Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The candidate for Baramati Lok Sabha constituency will be decided later, but whoever the candidate we will make all efforts to win the seat,” he said.

“Even if the candidate is from Ajit Pawar NCP faction the BJP will support the candidate,” he said.

Some party leaders said Ajit Pawar or a member of the Pawar family might fight from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Supriya Sule.

Baramati was represented by Sharad Pawar in Lok Sabha for many years. Since 2009, his daughter Supriya Sule is representing the seat. Recently, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the Baramati Lok Sabha (LS) constituency as part of BJP’s ‘Pravas’ campaign across the country.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out