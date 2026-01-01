BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol slams Ajit Pawar over ‘criminal candidates’ as his party faces similar charge

Murlidhar Mohol, minister of state for civil aviation and Pune MP, on Thursday, launched a sharp attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, for allotting tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections, even as his party faces a similar charge. Responding to questions about the BJP’s own candidate, Pratibha Chorghe from Ambegaon ward, whose background has also come under scrutiny, Mohol said he was not aware of any criminal antecedents. (HT PHOTO)

Mohol said Pawar’s stand during the civic polls contradicted his public statements as the district guardian minister of Pune.

“Ajit Pawar has repeatedly spoken against the ‘koyta gang’ and other criminal elements and has directed the police to take strict action against them. However, during the municipal elections, the NCP has given tickets to candidates with criminal backgrounds across different parts of Pune,” Mohol said.

“As politicians, we are expected to strengthen the system, not encourage criminal elements. But the NCP has chosen to support and promote such individuals,” he said.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has issued an AB form to Jayashree Marne, wife of gangster Gajanan alias Gajya Marne, as the official candidate for Ward No. 10 (Bavdhan). Additionally, the NCP has issued an AB form to Bapu Nayar from Ward No. 39, who has a history of criminal cases, including attempt to murder and land grabbing, though he was recently acquitted in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) case.

Responding to questions about the BJP’s own candidate, Pratibha Chorghe from Ambegaon ward, whose background has also come under scrutiny, Mohol said he was not aware of any criminal antecedents. “If there is any such issue, the party leadership will review it. There is still one day left for withdrawal of nomination forms,” he said.

Mohol, who is leading the BJP’s campaign in Pune, has adopted an aggressive posture against Ajit Pawar, signalling that the civic elections could see sharp and personal exchanges between the two leaders.

Political observers say the issue of candidates’ criminal backgrounds is likely to become a major talking point in the coming days, especially as the NCP faces sustained criticism for fielding a large number of controversial candidates in the city.