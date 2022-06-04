BMCC to launch B.Com Honours course
Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC) of Deccan Education Society will start a four-year B.Com Honours course from the ensuing academic year. The four-year course will be run along with the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI).
BMCC principal Dr Seema Purohit said, “ B.Com Honours curriculum will be useful for professional courses like CA, CS and CMA and international courses like CFA and CPA. The course will be of 160 credit marks and will be based on skill development, which will be beneficial to the students.Management, finance, cost and management, accounting, direct and indirect taxes, law, economics, entrepreneurship and trading will be part of the course.
Students who wish to apply for the course need 60% minimum in their Class 12 exam. The degrees will be given from Savitribai Phule Pune University.
Chandrashekhar Chitale, member of central council of ICAI, said that BMCC and ICAI have signed an MOU to run the course. ICAI will define the curriculum of the course in addition to training to teaching staff and guidance to the students for skill development.
Cambridge International March 2022 exam results out
Cambridge International, provider of international education for 5 to 19-year-olds in India and globally, has announced the results of its March 2022 exam series on Thursday. With 59,450 entries submitted from more than 350 schools across the country, the March 2022 exam series shows that Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge International AS & A Level exam entries have grown by 10 per cent overall on March 2021.
Individually, Cambridge IGCSE saw growth of 12 per cent with over 45,000 entries for the year 2021-22 compared to 40,895 entries last year, and Cambridge International AS & A Level saw growth of four per cent with 13,833 entries for the year 2021-22 compared to 13,246 entries last year. Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, First Language English and Biology were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects in the March exam series this year.
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
