Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Body of 18-year-old girl found in well in Pune

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 27, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Inspector Bapu Dhere, incharge, Dighi Police Station said prima facie it appears to be an accidental death case

The body of an 18-year-old girl was found in a 45-foot-deep well in Choviswadi in Charholi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday morning. The family of the deceased had filed a missing complaint at the Dighi Police Station on June 25.

The family of the deceased had filed a missing complaint at the Dighi Police Station on June 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The family of the deceased had filed a missing complaint at the Dighi Police Station on June 25. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, a cloth material found at a well located near her residence prompted a search operation. The fire brigade was called to the spot, and a search was started by placing an underwater camera that found the body. The body was fished out from the well and send for autopsy.

Inspector Bapu Dhere, incharge, Dighi Police Station said prima facie it appears to be an accidental death case.

“No concrete information has been received from her family members yet,” he said.

Follow Us On