Bomb making materials hidden by terror suspects seized

Pune: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) recovered chemicals and lab equipment used for making bomb from a place where it was hidden by arrested terror suspect Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan. The arrested accused visited many places in Pune rural area, Satara and Sangli areas for apparent recce. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“During interrogation, Khan confessed to have collected these bomb-making materials, including thermometer, dropper and pipptee, and hid it at the place from where our team recovered it on July 31,” said an official of the probing agency, adding that inquiries are made regarding persons from whom it has been purchased.

A senior ATS officer said that 500 GB data of material was seized from the two accused — Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yunus Khan (23) and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki (24) — on the radar of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and arrested from Kondhwa in Pune on July 18.

The arrested accused visited many places in Pune rural area, Satara and Sangli areas for apparent recce. They did not use any restaurant or lodge for stay, but used to set up tent at inhabited locations, said a senior ATS officer.

Speaking about the third accused who fled during the house search, the officer said, “We have identified a few of his (third accused) close associates and he will be nabbed soon.”

ATS on Friday arrested 27-year-old IT engineer SN Kazi from Ratnagiri district, the fourth accused in the case, for his involvement in providing financial assistance to the arrested accused to conduct bomb trails at various forest locations in Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur areas. Kadir Dastagir Pathan (33) was held from Gondia for giving shelter to Khan and Saki.

The two members of the ISIS-inspired outfit Sufa were arrested by the Kothrud police and later found to be on the NIA list and carried a bounty of ₹5 lakh each.

As the terror links of Khan and Saki emerged, the ATS took over probe and invoked Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.