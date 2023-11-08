Case registered for alleged firing at house of Korean national staying in Aloma County

PUNE: The Chatuhshrungi police on Tuesday registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly firing at the house of a Korean national, 36, who has been staying in Aloma County for the past one-and-a-half years with his wife and son. The police said that Korean national heads the research and development (R&D) unit of a multinational company based in Chakan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, a bullet was fired at around 6 am to 6.30 am on Tuesday in the posh Aloma County locality which entered the Korean national’s house on the tenth floor through one of the windows. In so doing, the window pane broke followed by a loud sound. Fortunately, no one was injured and the police team which rushed to the spot recovered the bullet from a mosquito net wherein it had got lodged. The bullet was handed over to the forensic department and the detailed report is awaited.

The police said that the Korean national heads the research and development (R&D) unit of a multinational company based in the Chakan area, and has been living in the Aloma County house with his family for the last one-and-a-half years.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone 4, Shashikant Borate, said, “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of misfiring as the Korean family resides on the 10th floor of the building and there is an open plot in the neighbourhood.” A case has been registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and further investigation is underway.

