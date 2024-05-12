Cash, liquor, narcotics worth 14 cr seized from three constituencies in Pune

Pune district election office has seized cash, narcotics, sarees, silver valuables and liquor worth ₹14 crore which according to the administration was aimed at illegally enticing the voters since the announcement of elections and implementation of a model code of conduct. District collector Dr Suhas Diwase said the C-VIGIL mobile application, which is used by the public to report any kind of election irregularities, had also received over 15,095 complaints so far of which more than 1329 were found correct and action had been taken (HT PHOTO)

District collector Dr Suhas Diwase said the C-VIGIL mobile application, which is used by the public to report any kind of election irregularities, had also received over 15,095 complaints so far of which more than 1329 were found correct and action had been taken.

According to the election office, different teams formed to look for violations seized narcotics worth ₹1.14 crore and silver worth ₹1.59 crore from various parts of the district recently. Besides, the poll officials also confiscated ₹4 crore of unaccounted cash, hundreds of litres of alcohol valued at ₹4 crore and other goods like sarees worth ₹3 crore intended for free distribution among voters from the three constituencies.

The district collector in its bid to conduct fair and smooth polls has issued a directive for the observance of dry days 48 hours before the scheduled polling date on May 13 and on the day of vote counting for the scheduled Lok Sabha elections in Pune district.

Polling for the Maval, Pune, and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies for the fourth phase will take place on May 13.

In anticipation of the electoral exercise, all sales of liquor, toddy, and related excise licenses will remain suspended. The prohibition will be enforced from 6 pm on May 11 until 6 pm on May 13, with an additional dry day on June 4.

District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has also issued preventive orders for areas within 100 meters of polling stations on the day of polling in Pune, Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies.

The order has been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 which prohibits all commercial establishments, all pavilions, shops, mobiles, cordless phones, pagers, wireless phones, loudspeakers, all types of hawkers and other electrical equipment and display of signs.

As many as ten thousand policemen which include central security forces, and 70,000 administrative staff will be on duty for the May 13 polls.