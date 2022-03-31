Home / Cities / Pune News / Casting director booked by Pune Police for allegedly raping backstage artist
Casting director booked by Pune Police for allegedly raping backstage artist

According to the local police station, the accused has been allegedly sexually assaulting her since 2017
The casting director has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 376 ( rape ) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act ( POCSO ). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A casting director has been booked for allegedly raping a backstage female artist. According to the police, the incident took place when the victim was 17-year-old.

According to the local police station, the accused has been allegedly sexually assaulting her since 2017. He took her to a party at a friend’s flat and raped her and took her compromising videos and pictures. He then used to blackmail her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. The casting director also physically assaulted her when she refused to accede to his demands, stated the complaint.

The victim was fed up with constant harassment by the director and at the age of 21 lodged a complaint against him at Vishrantwadi police station after taking her parents into confidence.

No arrest has been made so far.

No arrest has been made so far.

