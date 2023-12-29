CBI arrests regional PF commissioner in 2 lakh bribery case

Pune: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a regional provident fund commissioner, an enforcement officer and a private person in a bribery case involving ₹2 lakh. The accused have been identified as Ganesh Arote, regional provident fund commissioner; enforcement officer Ajay Ahuja, and BS Mangalkar, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) agent. CBI arrests regional provident fund commissioner, an enforcement officer and a private person in a bribery case involving ₹ 2 lakh. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The CBI stated that a complaint was registered against an EPFO officer and a private person, both residents of Nashik. It was alleged that the EPFO officer hatched a conspiracy with a private provident fund consultant to demand and accept undue advantage of ₹2,00,000 for settling of the matter related to the complainant’s firm. It was alleged that the EPFO officer directed the complainant to hand over the bribe to said private PF consultant.

The investigation agency laid a trap and caught the private person and two officers of EPFO while accepting the bribe of ₹2 lakh. Searches were conducted at seven locations at Nashik, which led to recovery of incriminating material, including cash, diaries containing details of undue advantage etc. The arrested accused were produced before the court at Nashik on Thursday and remanded to police custody till January 1, 2024.