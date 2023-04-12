CBI launches probe into cyber attack on Nagpur’s Solar Industries Limited

The cyber cell wing of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has launched an investigation into the ransomware attack on Solar Industries Limited (SIL), a Nagpur-based industrial and defence explosives manufacturer, that also caters to the Indian Army. A hackers’ group, BlackCat or ALPHV, launched a ransomware attack on SIL earlier this year. (Representative file image)

A hackers’ group, BlackCat or ALPHV, launched a ransomware attack on SIL earlier this year.

Classified information like drawings, engineering specifications and audits of Pinaka rockets, Brahmos, Akash, several warheads, mines, bombs and other sensitive defence products, ended up on the dark net for the highest bidders to buy.

The hackers had subsequently claimed that they had stolen about 2TB data from the company’s server at Nagpur.

They also underlined that the details of warhead composition, technical power, company’s contract with the army and other customers, blueprints and engineering details of many weapons, explosives, boosters, propellant and bombs were among the stolen data.

Unconfirmed sources said records from cameras, office backups, audit reports of flaws and vulnerabilities were also compromised.

Even detailed information about armament supply chains to various sources was pilfered.

The hackers had sent four threat emails to the company after they infiltrated the servers, with links for negotiation and a 24-hour deadline.

The company immediately alerted the Computer Emergency Response TeamIndia (CERT-In) and the Nagpur police.

Initially, the Cyber Police Station of Nagpur registered an offence after receiving the complaint and later handed over the investigation to the CBI.

The special team from CBI headquarters in Delhi camped in Nagpur for 15 days to investigate the attack, after receiving the documents from the city police.

According to people aware of the matter, the CBI launched an investigation because senior police officers observed that the ransomware attack was conducted by an international hacking group.

The CBI officials are expected to investigate the attack thoroughly and identify the perpetrators behind the attack.

Last month, the Maharashtra government issued a notification regarding the investigation.

Nagpur commissioner of police Amitesh Kumar stated that the CBI officials from Delhi contacted the city police at Nagpur following the notification.

The investigation is underway, and the CBI has not yet released further details of the progress in the investigation or likely suspects.

Solar Industries, a Nagpur-headquartered industrial explosives and ammunition manufacturer, was founded in 1995 by Satyanarayan Nuwal.

The ₹35,800-crore (market capitalization) company has a presence across 65 countries and is the largest private manufacturer of industrial explosives and explosive initiating systems in India today.

Nuwal also confirmed that the cyber wing of CBI has initiated an inquiry and came to his corporate office for investigation.