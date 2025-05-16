Centralised online admission process for class 11 across Maha

Admissions to class 11 (first-year junior college/FYJC) in junior colleges across Maharashtra for the academic year 2025-26 will be conducted through a centralised online system. As per data provided by the department of secondary and higher secondary education, 76.75% of junior colleges in the state have already registered for the online admission system. Out of the approximately 11,000 junior colleges in Maharashtra, a total of 8,443 have completed their registration so far. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Out of the approximately 11,000 junior colleges in Maharashtra, a total of 8,443 have completed their registration so far. The verification and authentication of these colleges is currently underway at the level of the respective divisional deputy directors of education. The department has made it clear that all remaining colleges that have not registered or updated their information must complete this process before the May 15 deadline.

With class 10 (Secondary School Certificate/SSC) exam results already announced, the application process for students seeking admission to class 11 will begin on May 19 through the official online portal. The education department has emphasised the importance of ensuring that all colleges are onboard and verified so that students do not face any disruptions during the application and admission process.

For any technical difficulties or assistance related to the registration process, junior colleges have been advised to contact the support helpline at 8530955564 or email: support@mahafyjcadmissions.in. Colleges have been urged to take immediate action and ensure that their registration is complete and accurate in order to facilitate a smooth experience for students.

Sampat Suryawanshi, director of secondary and higher secondary education and chairperson of the state-level admission control committee, has appealed to all concerned colleges to act promptly. “The online system is designed to streamline and standardise the admission process across the state. Colleges must take this responsibility seriously and complete their registrations without delay to avoid causing any inconvenience to students,” he said.

“The centralised system is expected to bring greater transparency, efficiency, and equal access to higher secondary education across Maharashtra. The department is also taking proactive steps to ensure that technical support is readily available during the entire admission cycle,” he said.