CET of five PG medical courses to be held on Sept 1

With the state common entrance test (CET) cell having started the admission process for various courses for the academic year 2024-25, it has now announced the entrance exam schedule of five postgraduate medical courses. Accordingly, the CET exam of these courses will be held on September 1 and students can register for the same till August 23. To appear for the examination of these courses, students have to file an application form along with the examination fee till 11.59 pm on August 23. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the state CET cell, the admission process for five postgraduate courses namely physiotherapy, occupational therapy, prosthetic and ortho, speech and language pathology, and audiology has started. The entrance exam schedule of the five courses has been announced on the official website of the CET cell http://www.mahacet.org. To appear for the examination of these courses, students have to file an application form along with the examination fee till 11.59 pm on August 23.

The circular issued by the CET cell stated: “Admit card will be available on the website on August 28 of students who filled the application form. The examination of all these five courses will be held on September 1 from 11 am to 12.30 pm. For this, students will be admitted to the examination centre from 9 am to 10.30 am. Students will be denied entry after 10.30 am.”

Eligibility criteria for admission to postgraduate courses and information booklet regarding the CET will be made available on the website of the CET Chamber at http://www.mahacet.org. To appear in this exam, students need to have passed the graduation exam from a college in Maharashtra.