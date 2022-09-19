Chandni chowk old bridge likely to be demolished on September 25: NHAI

As the pre-demolition work of the old bridge at the Chandni chowk is in progress, 60% work has been completed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said officials on Monday.

Now, the NHAI and traffic police department will finalise the new date of demolition of the bridge, which is likely to be September 25 as it will be a Sunday and there would be less traffic on the Katraj to Dehu road bypass highway and other connecting roads to the chowk.

As per the information given by the NHAI Pune, currently the pre-demolition work is underway, and it will be completed by September 23. This includes the drilling of the old bridge, moving of service pipelines and other preparations. Once the pre-demolition work is finished, the actual demolition is likely to be on September 25.

“Till now, 60% pre-demolition work is complete. We have applied for necessary permission from police and other departments which will be approved in the next three-four days. If all goes as per schedule, the demolition will be done on September 25,” said a senior NHAI official requesting anonymity.

Currently, all the traffic has been diverted. On the day of demolition, the bypass highway below the chowk will have a 10–12-hour block and diversion plans for the same are in place by Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police department.

“We have our plans drawn out for traffic diversions on the day of demolition. Once the date is finalised, we will form teams and deploy police personnels at the dedicated diversions,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Anand Bhoite from Pimpri-Chinchwad police department.

“On the day of demolition, we will divert the bypass highway traffic well before at Ravet, Wakad bridge and Sus-Pashan road side for small vehicles going towards the Pune side. Similarly, vehicles coming from the Katraj side will also be diverted before the Chandani chowk by the Pune traffic police department at various spots. And through Shivajinagar via Pune Camp they will go towards Swargate and towards Katraj side. Whereas, for heavy vehicles they will be diverted and stopped for the complete block period at the Khed Shivapur and Urse Toll Naka on the highways till the block period is over,” Bhoite added.