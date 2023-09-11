News / Cities / Pune News / Chandrakant Patil to felicitate COEP alumni with Abhiman Award

Chandrakant Patil to felicitate COEP alumni with Abhiman Award

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2023 11:53 PM IST

Dr Pramod Chaudhari, chairman of the Board of Governance, Prof SD Agashe, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of COEP Tech, Bharat Gite, president of the Alumni Association, Dr Sujit Pardeshi, secretary, and others will be in attendance

The event will take place on Thursday, September 14 at 10.30 am in the institution’s main auditorium. (HT PHOTO)
COEP Technological University alumni who have excelled in education, social service, technology, and other fields will be honoured with the ‘COEP Abhiman Award’ by Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher and Technical Education and Pune district guardian minister. The event will take place on Thursday, September 14 at 10.30 am in the institution’s main auditorium.

Awardees for this ceremony include IPS Vivek Phansalkar, the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai; Arun Kudale, technocrat entrepreneur, educationist and social worker; Chetan Dharia, founder and MD of Anant Defence Systems Pvt Ltd; Ravi Bhatkal, MD, India Element Solutions Inc and Cookson India Pvt. Ltd; Vijay Patel, scientist, Aeronautical Development Agency Bengaluru, and Ashish Achlerkar, founder and CEO of Near U Services, US.

Sign out