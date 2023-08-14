Passengers stranded at Pune airport after DigiYatra facility glitch

Pune Travellers were left high and dry as the breakdown in the DigiYatra facility resulted in long queues for check-in procedures over the weekend. (HT PHOTO)

A heavy surge of passengers coupled with heightened security and a glitch in the DigiYatra facility prompted complete chaos at the Pune Airport over a long weekend leading to Independence Day. Travellers were left high and dry as the breakdown in the DigiYatra facility resulted in long queues for check-in procedures over the weekend. Furthermore, on Sunday, August 13, the Pune airport registered its highest-ever daily flight operations, with 98 departures and 98 arrivals at the airfield, resulting in massive footfall on a relatively limited airport.

Sathiyamoorthi, a frequent flier from the city took to social media to vent his disappointment with the mismanagement of the airport staff.

“What is the point in having Digi Yatra service at Pune airport if it’s not functioning? What if a passenger has reached the airport just in time assuming it’s working? An attempt to reach the director’s office was not attended to, also the help desk at the airport had no attendants,” he tweeted.

Another passenger Shashwat Singh was miffed with the mismanagement at the airport.

“Passengers had to wait for more than an hour in the security check queue over the weekend. Serious faults at Pune airport, with no management and little discipline to deal with such a massive crowd,” Singh said.

“Passengers are not permitted to use the DigiYatra service at Pune Airport, according to airport officials. Who would be held accountable if any of the passengers missed a flight?” tweeted advocate Vedansh Anand while travelling from the Pune airport.

A senior official at Pune airport, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated, “Due to heavy rush of passengers and some technical issues, the Digi Yatra service is not operational, but we will be rectifying the issue soon.”