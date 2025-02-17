Chemist Association demands ban on online pharmacies 

The Chemist Association of Pune District (CAPD) has written to the Union health minister J P Nadda and other senior officials requesting an urgent need for a ban on online pharmacies and the sale of drugs for public health and safety. The association claims the unregulated online sale of drugs is posing a public health hazard. As per officials currently, the policy for the sale of online drugs in India is under consideration by the Union Ministry which is framing a policy for the online sale of medicines. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Many online platforms do not strictly adhere to prescription verification, leading to easy access to high-risk drugs, including antibiotics, psychotropic substances, and habit-forming medications. “This can lead to drug misuse, resistance, and addiction,” said the CAPD in the letter.

Vivek Tapkir, vice president, CAPD, said there is no check for the quality and authenticity of drugs sold online. “There have been multiple cases of counterfeit, substandard, or expired drugs being sold through online platforms, endangering patients’ lives. The absence of stringent quality checks increases the risk of ineffectiveness or harm while using these drugs for treatment,” he said.

As per officials currently, the policy for the sale of online drugs in India is under consideration by the Union Ministry which is framing a policy for the online sale of medicines. To bring the online sale of medicines under the ambit of law will require changes in acts and rules like the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Pharmacy Act, Pharmacy Practice Regulations, Indian Medical Act, Code of Ethics Regulations and the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act, they said.

Tapkir, further informed that chemist shops cannot advertise discounts to attract patients as they will face action from the Maharashtra State Pharmacy Council (MSPC) as it violates the ethics of the Pharmacy Practice Regulations 2015. However, online pharmacies display heavy discounts on their websites and Apps to lure prospective customers and patients.

“The discounts are heavy which raises doubt regarding the authenticity and quality of the drugs,” he added.

Girish Hukare, joint commissioner, food and drug administration, FDA, (Drug), Pune Region, said, the proposal regarding the online sale of drugs is pending with the central government.

“The FDA can take action against the online sale of drugs but there is ambiguity when it comes to online pharmacy. Several cases are pending in different High courts, and different courts have given different views. There is no harm in giving discounts to the patients but as per norms chemist stores cannot lure patients by displaying discount boards,” he said.