CID arrests absconding advocate Rajabhau Suryavanshi

The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested accused advocate Sagar Maruti alias Rajabhau Suryavanshi in connection with 11 serious offences lodged against him recently.

The district court had declared him an absconder and the CID had formed different teams to nab Suryavanshi. He was picked up at 10 pm on Friday from Renuka Mata Mandir area.

According to the police, there are criminal cases lodged against him at Pimpri, Bhosari, Shivajinagar and Navghar police stations.Most of the criminal cases are serious in nature and related to land scams and other offences. The high court had even questioned the state CID as to why was Suryavanshi absconding for three years and not arrested.

CID chief Riteish Kumar and IG Makarand Ranade had issued orders for the arrest of Suryavanshi.

CID superintendent Shrikant Dhivare and his team laid a trap based on confidential information and nabbed him from near Renuka Mata Mandir area.