CID constable dies after being hit by vehicle in Pimple Saudagar

In yet another incident of hit-and-run in Pune, police constable Sachin Mane, 48, attached to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), died after his two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle at PK Chowk in Pimple Saudagar area at around 10:30 pm on Sunday. Eyewitnesses present at the accident spot immediately called for an ambulance and Mane was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Eyewitnesses present at the accident spot immediately called for an ambulance and Mane was swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors. He died due to serious head and facial injuries, said police.

“Mane was a resident of Spine Road in Moshi and was last posted with the CID as a driver. He had gone to drop his father at his sister’s residence and met with the tragic accident while on return journey home. We are yet to identify the vehicle that hit his bike,” said Mahesh Bansode, inspector incharge of Sangvi police station.

Mane joined the police force in 2003 and was first appointed with the motor transport unit of the Pune city police force.

He is survived by his mother, father, wife, son, and daughter and his last rites were conducted in his native village in Jejuri.