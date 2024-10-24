Citizen forums raise pitch for better civic amenities from future MLAs

PUNE Ahead of assembly polls, citizens are more focused on demanding the best civic amenities and several citizens forums in the city released their manifesto on Wednesday. Ahead of assembly polls, citizens are more focused on demanding better civic amenities and several citizens forums in the city released their manifesto on Wednesday. (HT)

Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation posted its demands on X which include the removal of illegal hoardings, ensuring uninterrupted power supply, construction of drainage and water supply infrastructure, and ending traffic snarls, encroachments and crime menace in the area.

Sunil Aiyer, director, Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation, said, “All candidates who seek support should commit to solving our issues at the earliest. The citizens of this belt have been unhappy for more than 18 years and basic needs have not been met till date. We are carrying ‘ No water no vote” which is our legitimate demand and future legislators must keep our long pending demand in mind and ensure that the work is done at the earliest.”

Sunil Koloti, member of Mohammadwadi-Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation, said, “The problems range from inadequate water supply, lack of sewage pipelines, road encroachments, and urgent infrastructure development needs, which have persisted for over eighteen years despite ongoing efforts and appeals to local authorities. We are running the campaign to ensure that the would-be legislators and the candidates contesting become aware of the suffering of the people of the area.”

Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA) have also shared their demands for better civic amenities and effective local governance. Amongst major issues pointed out by the WHSA include severe traffic congestion, air pollution, noise pollution, lack of internal roads, and lack of water supply and drainage system.

Sanjeev Patil, WHSA director, said, “ We want the best of civic amenities but the government has failed on all counts. Perhaps the candidates contesting the polls will take notice that they are responsible towards the citizens and will likely act.”