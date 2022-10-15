Citizens, elected members bat for MSRTC bus stand at Shivajinagar

PUNE: While the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) does not have any plans to shift its bus stand to Shivajinagar from Wakdewadi site despite the Metro work nearly completion, citizens and elected members are demanding the bus stop at Shivajinagar for their convenience.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “I am in favour of having the bus stand at its original Shivajinagar location. It is more convenient, and I am calling a meeting with authorities. If needed, I will seek the intervention of chief minister and his deputy in the matter.”

“The previous development plan (DP) was an integrated plan of the Metro, MSRTC, railway and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) at Shivajinagar. It was decided that Metro would develop MSRTC bus stand and on this condition, the Shivajinagar site was shifted to Wakdewadi,” Shirole said.

“When the former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in power, transport minister Anil Parab opposed the idea of an integrated plan and did not allow the metro to develop this plot for the MSRTC. Now, the metro has completed its underground work and is ready to handover the plot but the MSRTC has no plans to return to its original site. I am calling a meeting with both metro and MSRTC officials,” Shirole said.

Medical representative Satish Joshi said, “I love to travel by MSRTC as it is a safe mode. The Shivajinagar bus stand has been there for the longest time and is known all over Maharashtra. The Shivajinagar location has great connectivity to all parts such as Aundh, Baner, Hadapsar, Katraj and Kothrud. The entire system is set. It is better to have the bus stand at the original site.”

Aarti Patil, an IT professional, said, “I am from Nashik and I am working in Pune. Every weekend, I used to travel. Wakdewadi is not an ideal location as we need to pay a lot for auto-rickshaws. The auto drivers demand just any amount. But earlier when the bus stand was at Shivajinagar, we were getting PMPML buses immediately. Now the metro is coming to Shivajinagar. Ideally, the bus stand at Shivajinagar will be more helpful to get greater ridership for the metro.”

Sachin Rathi, a businessperson, said, “Shivajinagar is the best place. Wakdewadi is not convenient. When the bus stand was shifted, it was announced as a temporary shift. Why then does the ST have no plans to move back? What is the use of this prime land if the bus stand is not coming back to its original site?”

Pune metro managing director Brijesh Dixit said, “We had almost completed our work at Shivajinagar. The MSRTC can move back to its original site. Earlier, we had shown interest in developing the bus stand for MSRTC but it was decided that the ST would develop its own plot.”

MSRTC officials on condition of anonymity, said, “Ideally, the metro should have been allowed to develop the plot as they have the necessary expertise and speed. Unnecessarily, the ST exited the original plan otherwise by now, the Shivajinagar bus stand would have been ready along with the metro. But it’s a policy decision and the political leadership should take a call on it. The ST did not have any concrete plan for development or shifting back to Shivajinagar from Wakdewadi.”