Citizen’s expectations from the newly elected Maharashtra govt

PUNE Citizens of Pune express their expectations as the new government was sworn in and the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis with his two deputies held the first cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya on Thursday. Citizens of Pune express their expectations as the new government was sworn in and CM Devendra Fadnavis with his two deputies held the first cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya on Thursday. (HT)

“Fiscal profligacy has become the norm in the state due to the instability of the previous mandate, so it should be the first target of the government to rein in the fiscal expenditure and set the state back again on the track of FRBM Act 2003,” said Kedar Naik, professor at Ajeenkya DY Patil University.

While CS Krishnan, retired plastic engineer, said, “New government should focus on the basic needs of the public, such as water supply, electricity, traffic, and cleanliness of public places.”

“The government to focus on creating better job opportunities for the youth. It should implement policies that focus on the skill development of youth and set up clearer hiring guidelines and quotas for companies to follow,” said Hrithik Gone, Law Graduate:

“New government should focus on IT growth through improved internet infrastructure, support for tech startups, and skill development initiatives,” said Nimish Dangare, project manager at iMocha.

Dr Neesha Neelkantham, MPT, cardiovascular and respiratory physiotherapy, said, “The government to prioritise healthcare by improving infrastructure, especially in rural areas. This includes upgrading hospitals, increasing the availability of medical professionals, and ensuring affordable healthcare for all. Addressing the growing burden of chronic diseases and strengthening emergency services are also key areas where urgent action is needed.”

Gyaneshwar Tambari, farmer, Barshi, Solapur, said, “The new government should focus on providing basic facilities.

Arish Mujawar, a student, said, “The new government should come up with strict rules and policies to battle the crimes against women. It should also focus on the problems faced by farmers.”