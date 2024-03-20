Citizens inconvenienced by ongoing road repairs at Katraj Dairy Chowk

The next time you are travelling on Pune-Satara Road and decide to take a turn towards Katraj Dairy Chowk near Rajeev Gandhi Zoological Park, be prepared for a traffic jam. Reason being the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) road department has dug up the entire road on one side, majorly inconveniencing thousands of citizens travelling daily by this road. Since the past eight to 10 days, road repair work is going on in full swing at Katraj Dairy Chowk. (HT PHOTO)

Amita Mhaske, who stays nearby, said, “I stay in the Bharati Vidyapeeth area and pass Katraj Dairy Chowk while travelling daily to my workplace. Since the last few days however, we are stuck in traffic jams due to the ongoing road repair work at the Chowk as vehicles from both sides take the same lane. The PMC should immediately complete the work and provide relief to commuters.”

Those who take the internal road passing Teen Hatti Chowk to avoid taking the Pune-Satara Road find themselves in a jam again. “To avoid the traffic congestion at Katraj Dairy Chowk, I went through the internal road of Teen Hatti Chowk but again, roads are dug up here due to which the public once again gets stuck in traffic,” said Kiran Pisal, another citizen.

Since the past eight to 10 days, road repair work is going on in full swing at Katraj Dairy Chowk. The PMC road department has reduced the height of the road along this stretch as vehicles used to slip over the road earlier.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department, said, “The road level and height has been reduced at Katraj Chowk and currently, road repair work is going on in full swing. We are trying to complete the work by March end after which, there will not be any inconvenience caused to the people. Until such time, we request citizens to cooperate with our workers.”