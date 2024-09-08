Citizens say NGT order on noise level norms violated on 1st day of Ganesh festival

Pune: Despite an unambiguous order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), noise level norms were seen violated in many areas of city on the first day of the Ganesh festival. Although there is no formal noise monitoring data available, citizens across the city expressed that noise levels in their areas were beyond permissible limits. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) monitored noise levels after 6 pm on the first day of the festival although the environment watchdog did not make the data available. National Green Tribunal’s order on noise level norms were seen violated in many areas of city on the first day of the Ganesh festival. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

J Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, said, “The board carried out the noise monitoring in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities, only in the evening after 6 pm and the data will be received after some time.”

On August 30, the NGT Western Bench issued an order for the control of noise pollution during the Ganesh festival this year. The order clearly stated the responsibilities of police and MPCB officials and also put limitation on the number of members in each dhol-tasha group.

However, despite the order, the authorities failed to curb noise pollution on the first day of the festival in the city with several processions, loud music and a large number of dhol-tasha played causing violation of noise level norms in many areas.

Rajeshwari Khole, resident of Sadashiv Peth, said, “Since morning, dhol-tasha sound has been at peak in city area, as there were processions of various mandals one after another and at some point two or more mandals carried procession at the same time.” While the city centre area has witnessed loud sound levels due to the traditional dhol-tasha pathak, the suburban areas of the city have experienced loud music on speakers as well.

Santosh Kulkarni, a resident of Dhayri, said, “In our areas, some mandals played loud music on speakers, while dhol-tasha was played in a large group at some mandals.” In Warje, too, both dhol-tasha and loudspeakers have caused huge noise pollution.

Yogesh Vanshiv of Ambegaon Budruk said, “I have been living in this area for over a decade and have seen the change in celebration very closely. On the first day, big and old mandals performed all the rituals responsibly, but other mandals put on loud music on speakers and the dhol-tasha sound was also at such a higher level that glass windows vibrated at our areas.”

While some people expressed disappointment about the noise level on the first day of the Ganesh festival, some even expressed fear about the noise levels on the last day of the Ganesh festival aka on Visarjan Day.

Anita Singh, a resident of Wanowrie, said, “The mandals in our area have put on loud music and instead of bhakti sangeet, Bollywood songs were played on speakers. Some citizens called the police, but they were told to complain on 112, and despite the complaint, no action has been taken. If the first day of the festival saw such high noise level, can’t even imagine the last immersion day.”