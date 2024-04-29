Citizens throng Racecourse In Pune to attend PM’s rally

Office-bearers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had made travel arrangements for their supporters to reach Pune Racecourse to attend the rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Residents faced inconvenience as traffic jams were reported in the city. (HT PHOTO)

Meanwhile, residents faced inconvenience as traffic jams were reported in the city.

Modi was in the city as part of political campaigning for Mahayuti candidates — Murlidhar Mohol (Pune), Sunetra Pawar (Baramati), Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil (Shirur) and Shrirang Barne (Maval).

According to Mahayuti leaders, task was cut out for alliance parties to gather record-breaking crowd for Narendra Modi’s Sabha. It was said that “target” was also given to former corporators, MLAs, MPs to bring supporters and buses and other vehicles were arranged for travel.

After the massive rally got over at around 8 pm, buses and other vehicles left the venue with people on stretches arranged by the traffic police department.

Kisan Jadhav, a Saswad citizen who had attended the rally, said, “More than 10 buses were arranged from Purandar taluka and we started our journey at 4 pm. We reached the venue at 5.30 pm.”