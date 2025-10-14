PUNE: As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is losing nearly ₹5,000 crore per annum due to large-scale mismanagement; irregularities; and misuse of public lands reserved for essential amenities such as schools, hospitals, playgrounds and sports complexes; the civic body is now getting its act together by finalising a stringent new framework to bring accountability and transparency into how amenity lands are allocated and used. Civic chief flags misuse of amenity spaces amid ₹5,000 crore annual loss to PMC

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, “Public land worth thousands of crores of rupees lies misused or underutilised. There has been serious mishandling and a complete lack of oversight in managing amenity spaces. This is not just a revenue loss, it is a denial of essential services and spaces to citizens.”

To address the issue, a special review meeting titled ‘Misuse and abuse of amenity spaces’ has been scheduled on October 15.

The PMC has started building a comprehensive digital inventory of all amenity lands - something it has never done before. The absence of an updated database, officials admit, has made enforcement and monitoring virtually impossible.

Ram said, “We are facing a crisis of credibility. Many institutions that received land neither have the competence nor intent to serve the public. These plots have turned into private fiefdoms or dumping grounds.”

One glaring case cited by Ram involves an amenity plot leased nearly three decades ago, for which no rent has ever been paid. “Such complete lapses on prime public property are unacceptable. We are examining each case and action will be taken,” the commissioner said, adding that many leaseholders have violated terms and ignored community obligations.

A senior official from the PMC garden department said, “Many spaces are now dumping grounds or occupied by unauthorised structures. Without reliable records, misuse thrives unchecked.”

The PMC currently controls about 150 hectares (370 acres) of amenity land across 850 parcels within the city limits. Another 122 acres from the recently merged villages under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will soon come under the PMC’s jurisdiction. However, officials say large portions are encroached upon, misused, or leased under opaque and poorly monitored contracts.

The new policy framework, currently being finalised, will tighten eligibility criteria for leaseholders; introduce periodic audits; and impose strict penalties for violations. The civic body also plans to invite public-private partnerships with stronger safeguards. “Most proposals we receive are not genuine - they come disguised as social service but benefit private interests. We are taking bold steps, including revoking leases and retendering spaces under transparent terms,” Ram said.

Under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), all new projects must allocate land for public amenities. However, enforcement has been weak and accountability lacking. According to urban planners, the PMC’s renewed focus could be transformative if backed by political will. Shweta Deshmukh, architect and urban policy expert, said, “ ₹5,000 crore is not just a number, it represents the schools, hospitals, and parks the city has been denied.” Jaymala Dhankikar, director, NIBM Annexe Forum, said, “As Pune’s urban sprawl expands, ensuring fair and transparent use of amenity lands is crucial. Many prime plots have been diverted for private benefit without consulting the citizens. The PMC’s upcoming policy could be the first real step to reclaim these public assets.”.