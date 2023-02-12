Civil Services Exam aspirant kills couple

PUNE: Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a couple with an axe, said officials on Sunday.

Bhosari police identified the accused as Prasanna Mangrulkar (32), who had returned from Delhi and was preparing for Civil Service Examinations (CSE).

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday night.

As per Bhosari police, the accused lived as tenants of the victim couple, Maruti Kate (60) and his wife Sangeeta (46), residents of Mahadev Aali in Dapodi, between 2015 and 2017. Later, he went to Delhi to prepare for the competitive exam.

He returned from Delhi on Saturday, and during the night, he attacked both victims from behind with an axe and killed them. He later walked down the road with the weapon in his hand. Locals immediately called the police, who arrested him on the spot.

“Accused claimed that, between 2015 and 2017, the victim couple physically and mentally harassed his mother, and to settle the score with the duo, he killed the couple,” said Bhaskar Jadhav, Senior Police Inspector (SPI) at Bhosari police station.

Jadhav went on to say that it was discovered that ever since returning from Delhi, the accused was hatching a plan to settle scores with Kate. After the accused’s mother passed away in 2019, he became lonely, and we believe he returned to Pune from Delhi to avenge the Kate couple.

The Kate couple was running a milk business. They had a large selection of dairy products and sold milk on a daily basis. They had also rented out their six rooms to students and other families to earn extra money, according to police.

Accordingly, Bhosari police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (Murder), arrested the accused, and are conducting further investigation.