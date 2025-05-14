Clarify stand on NCP merger to avoid confusion among workers, Ankush Kakade urges Sule

Senior leader and spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Ankush Kakade, has written to MP Supriya Sule, urging her to publicly clarify the party’s stand on the possible merger of the two NCP factions. For the past few weeks, talks of a potential unification between the two factions have intensified. While Sharad Pawar recently stated that any political decision would be taken by Supriya Sule. (HT FILE)

Kakade said the ongoing speculation was creating confusion among party workers and impacting grassroots morale.

“Our workers are unable to take any clear stand due to the constant news about a possible merger. It would be better if senior leaders issued a clear statement. That clarity will help restore confidence among party workers. I have also submitted a report related to Pune city to the leadership,” Kakade said.

Earlier, on May 8, NCP (SP) MLA Uttam Jankar also pitched for a merger with the rival NCP led by Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and suggested aligning with the ruling alliance. Jankar, who represents the Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur, said he and three other MLAs from the region have conveyed their views to party supremo Sharad Pawar.

For the past few weeks, talks of a potential unification between the two factions have intensified. While Sharad Pawar recently stated that any political decision would be taken by Sule.

From the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, cabinet minister Datta Bharne said, “The decision regarding a merger will be taken by our senior leader Ajit Pawar and his counterparts in the other faction. I will not comment on the specifics. However, we respect senior leader Sharad Pawar, and if the factions unite, I will welcome it. But the decision must come from both sides.”