Class 11 admission process to speed up, first merit list out soon
PUNE: The education department on Friday began the process to start filling the part 2 form of the centralised admission process for Class 11. With the CBSE Class 10 results also declared on Friday, the process of admissions to Class 11 is expected to speed-up in the next five days, following which the first merit list will be announced. Since the last more than a month, the Class 11 admission process has been put on hold because of the CBSE Class 10 results not having been declared by the education department.
Mahesh Palkar, director, state secondary education, said, “Today onwards, the part 2 form filling of the registered students has started online and in this, students need to give their college preferences as per their marks. Also, the CBSE Class 10 results are out now and as per our schedule, within the next five days, the first merit list will be declared from our side. The main reason we had stopped the process was the CBSE students as a large number of students from other boards, especially CBSE, come to our admission process. CBSE students constitute 6% of the total admissions.”
Currently, students who have passed Class 10 exams are filling the part 1 form of the centralised admission process and beginning Friday, the part 2 form filling has also started. In this, students have to give the list of colleges according to their preference following which, the first-round merit list will be declared by the education department.
As per the information shared by the state secondary education department, till now, more than 4 lakh students have registered themselves by filling the part 1 form of the centralised admission process in the Pune division while more than 14 lakh students have registered in the state. On June 15, the state board results were declared after which on July 17, the ICSE results were declared and now, the CBSE Class 10 results have also been declared so the admission process will speed-up.
-
A Pune court on Thursday granted bail to builder and developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, alias DSK, director of DSK Group of Companies, in a MOFA case registered against Kulkarni in 2016. Advocates Aashutosh Srivastava and Ritesh Yeolekar represented DSK and his wife Hemanti in an FIR registered with Sinhgad police station on August 13, 2016.
-
Chasing mother’s dream, Purnima looks for podium finish at CWG
Young weightlifter Purnima Pandey has been chasing a dream for her a badminton player of her mother Vimla, mother Vimla Pandey, who never lost courage to help her daughter achieve success be it in gymnastics, powerlifting and eventually weightlifting's time. A podium finish at the upcoming Commonwealth Games at Birmingham is her only aim and she has been leaving no stone unturned to make her mother's dream a reality. The 24-year-old lifter Purnima, who hails from the Gaighat area in Varanasi, had a sixth-place finish at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
-
Need for proper mgmt of water resources: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that more than 60 rivers had been revived in Uttar Pradesh during the past five years. Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 'Ground Water Week-2022' organized in Lok Bhawan auditorium, the CM said Uttar Pradesh had fertile land and sufficient water resources. Along with ground water, surface water was also available in sufficient quantity in the state. There was need of proper management of the water resources.
-
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Hope and Heartbreak
The more recent equivalent: 'trolling' doesn't quite cut it. ** Every day there is enough to be dismayed about. As also acts are senseless violence and cruelty. A sadhu set himself on fire in protest over inaction against stone -mining in Rajasthan. And anger and violence broke out over the suicide of a class XII girl who died after being humiliated by her teachers at a private school in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi.
-
464 new Covid cases reported, U.P.’s positivity rate .56%
Uttar Pradesh reported 464 new Covid-19 cases from among 82,718 samples tested in the past 24 hours (a positivity rate of 0.56%). “In the past 24 hours, 362 patients recovered and till now a total 20,72,216 patients have recovered,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. The state now has 2,710 active cases. In Lucknow, 80 more people tested positive for Covid-19 while 65 recovered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics