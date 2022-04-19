Class 11 centralised online admission schedule announced for 2022-23
PUNE The director of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune, on Monday announced the online admission schedule for Class 11 for the academic year 2022-23. Accordingly, Class 10 students willing to take admission under this process can start their preparations as initially, junior colleges have been told to conduct awareness programmes for students and their parents in the month of April. While from May 1, a ‘mock demo registration’ process of the part 1 form filling will take place.
As this year, the Class 10 board examination was held offline after a gap of two years, students are now excited to join junior college. Students from various boards can practise the form filling of part 1 during their vacation period and once the results are declared, the actual admission process as per the merit lists will start.
Mahesh Palkar, state director of the secondary and higher secondary education department, said, “We have instructed all junior colleges to start their preparations for Class 11 admissions for the academic year 2022-23. Also, the college administration needs to understand the steps of this admission process and plan the process accordingly. Colleges should organise seminars and interactive sessions for students and their parents, and should give a lot of publicity to this admission process.”
As per the schedule given by the education department, colleges need to arrange awareness programmes in the month of April while students can fill their part 1 form from May 1 to 14 as part of the ‘mock demo registration’ and then starting May 17 till the date of the results, students can fill up the actual part 1 form on the official website. In the first part of the online form, students have to fill in personal details such as name, address and application status (fresher or repeater) among other details.
Class 11 admission process - tentative planning
- In the month of April, junior colleges need to arrange seminars and awareness programmes for students
- From May 1 to 14, students can fill their part 1 form under ‘mock demo registration’
- From May 17, the actual part 1 form filling will start on the official website
-
Ludhiana logs 6 fresh cases of Covid-19
During the last 24 hours, six fresh cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the district, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday. Till now of 1,09,813 cases reported in the district, 1,07,519 patients have recovered and 2,279 have succumbed to the virus. There were 15 active cases in the district on Monday. Of these, 12 were under home isolation and three under treatment at different hospitals.
-
Delhi: Monkey census may start in July
New Delhi: Delhi may finally be able to put a number on its simian problem with forest officials saying that a proposal for a year-long monkey census, drafted by the Wildlife Institute of India, has received the nod from the Delhi Cabinet and will likely begin from July this year once the Centre releases funds for the project.
-
COVID SPURT: Yogi makes mask a must for NCR and Lucknow
Following spurt in Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, particularly in NCR region, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed mandatory wearing of mask in six districts of the national capital region, including Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, and also in Lucknow. The chief minister gave the directive during the review meeting on Covid situation with his Team-9 here. A close was watch being kept on the Covid situation, Yogi said.
-
Traffic awareness week at Baner till April 22
PUNE After several complaints registered with the Chaturshrungi traffic police, and with Baner-Balewadi traffic awareness week, corporator Amol Balwadkar will be observed from April 18-23 at Radha chowk, Baner, which is the most chaotic. Retired ACP, Arun Walture also commented that he has written several letters to Pune traffic police, but with less man power, it is difficult to find men to man the traffic.
-
Pune district reports 12 new Covid-19 in 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department. Currently, the progressive count stands at 1.45 million cases out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 143 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,533 and the death toll stood at 7,203.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics