Cloth seller booked under copyright Act by Pune police

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 25, 2024 08:08 AM IST

The company official lodged a complaint on November 23 and police has seized items worth ₹1,03,720 from the accused

The Hadapsar police have lodged a case against a cloth seller for allegedly selling PUMA brand clothes by duplicating the company name for personal gain. The company official lodged a complaint on November 23 and police has seized items worth 1,03,720 from the accused.

The police have invoked a copyrights act against the accused and further investigation is underway, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The police have invoked a copyrights act against the accused and further investigation is underway, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The FIR was lodged by Madhuri Verma, 39, a resident of Mumbai, stating that the accused identified as Sachin Gangadhar Narwade Patil, 30, was found selling fake clothes in the name of the PUMA brand.

The police have invoked a copyrights act against the accused and further investigation is underway, said officials.

