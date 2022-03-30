CM clears PMRDA’s 2,419 crore budget for 2022-23

PUNE Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday okayed the ₹2,419-crore budget of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for the year 2022-23.

PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “The management council approved the PMRDA budget for the next financial year. PMRDA governing body agreed to change the name of Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line to Maan-Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar as Maan villagers have given their land for the metro depot.”

PMRDA has also received nod to collaborate with two international organisations in the field of finance and housing. It has earmarked ₹1 crore for organising PMR region open tennis matches.