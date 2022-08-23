CM Shinde allocates 250 crore for land acquisition of Pune ring road project

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday announced that ₹250 crore has been allocated for the land acquisition of the Pune ring road project, which is being executed by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The land acquisition will be carried out in 83 villages in six talukas of Pune district.

The state government has set a budget of ₹1,500 crore for this ambitious project, of which, ₹250 crore has been allocated.

“The state government has handed over ₹250 crore for the Pune ring road project. The district administration has begun land measurement,” said Shinde.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “90 per cent of measurement work has been completed. We have already initiated valuation process from the villages where measurement is done.”

The MSRDC is expecting the tender process to be completed soon, and work on the ring road will commence in the next two months. It will be completed in 24 months, said officials.

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government stepped down and the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, there were questions about the project getting scrapped, as the new government had put a stop to various projects initiated by the MVA. Since the CM allocated the funds, it is clear the ring road project will finally see the light of the day.

The 170 km-long Pune ring road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to a vehicle speed of 120 km per hour. According to the MSRDC, the Pune ring road project will split the city and the highway traffic, and help in the considerable reduction of vehicular pollution.