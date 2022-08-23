CM Shinde allocates ₹250 crore for land acquisition of Pune ring road project
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday announced that ₹250 crore has been allocated for the land acquisition of the Pune ring road project, which is being executed by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC)
The land acquisition will be carried out in 83 villages in six talukas of Pune district.
The state government has set a budget of ₹1,500 crore for this ambitious project, of which, ₹250 crore has been allocated.
“The state government has handed over ₹250 crore for the Pune ring road project. The district administration has begun land measurement,” said Shinde.
Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “90 per cent of measurement work has been completed. We have already initiated valuation process from the villages where measurement is done.”
The MSRDC is expecting the tender process to be completed soon, and work on the ring road will commence in the next two months. It will be completed in 24 months, said officials.
After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government stepped down and the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, there were questions about the project getting scrapped, as the new government had put a stop to various projects initiated by the MVA. Since the CM allocated the funds, it is clear the ring road project will finally see the light of the day.
The 170 km-long Pune ring road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to a vehicle speed of 120 km per hour. According to the MSRDC, the Pune ring road project will split the city and the highway traffic, and help in the considerable reduction of vehicular pollution.
-
Pune’s riverfront development project to pick up pace
Work on the sample stretch of proposed riverfront development, according to Pune Municipal Corporation, will pick up pace in the last leg of monsoon. According to the civic officials, 200 metres of sample stretch will offer an idea of what concept the plan would be from Sangam bridge to Bundgarden stretch of the 44km-long project. “We have already begun with geotechnical investigation on soil and strata,” said Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC.
-
PMCs anti-encroachment drive loses steam, hawkers return to footpaths
Despite getting support from citizens, media and the former mayor's organisation, the Pune Municipal Corporation has stopped its anti-encroachment drive all of a sudden. A trader from Sinhagad road said on condition of anonymity, “When the drive began, many traders began removing stalls which had extended across the footpaths on their own. But as the drive stopped, everyone resumed old practices.”
-
Property worth ₹ 13 cr of Mukhtar Ansari’s aide to be attached in U.P.’s Mau
Property worth ₹13 crore of jailed Mafioso Mukhtar Ansari's aide Haji Mukhtar will be attached under the provisions of the Gangsters Act in east Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. On Monday, Mau district magistrate Arun Kumar issued an order in this regard. Earlier on Friday (August 19), the property of Mukhtar's brother and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Afzal Ansari worth ₹12 crore was attached in Macha village under Mohamadabad police of Ghazipur district.
-
2018 abduction case: Atiq’s elder son surrenders in Lucknow’s spl CBI court
The elder son of Mafioso-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmad, Mohammad Umar Ahmad, surrendered before the special Central Bureau of Investigation court here on Tuesday in connection with a case related with the abduction of a Lucknow-based realtor in 2018. CBI court, special judicial magistrate, Samriddhi Mishra, has fixed August 27 as next date of hearing for police custody remand application for Umar Ahmad. The CBI has already filed the chargesheet in court against Umar Ahmad.
-
Ensure maximum seats for BJP from U.P. in 2024 LS polls: Dharampal
State Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh has called upon party leaders and office bearers to ensure that the party bags maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A meeting of the BJP office bearers of Kashi, Awadh, Gorakhpur, Kanpur- Bundelkhand region was held under Singh in the state unit office on Tuesday. Before the meeting, Singh met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.
