CMO sanctions ten fire stations for PMRDA region 

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has sanctioned ₹150 crore for the construction of ten new fire stations in the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) area, as part of a major initiative to improve public safety and emergency response. According to the chief minister’s office, the government approved the plan due to rising urbanisation and the inclusion of 814 villages in the PMRDA project. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the CMO independent fire stations have been sanctioned at Daund, Mulshi, Purandar, Shirur and Khed respectively while Maval has got two and Haveli will get three new fire stations.

Dr Yogesh Mhase, commissioner of PMRDA, stated, “By establishing these fire stations, we would be better equipped to tackle fires and emergencies throughout the region. We are committed to providing the resources and staff required to support these operations.”

The new fire stations will be strategically located at Autade, Handewadi, Manjari, and Wadachiwadi in Haveli taluka; Kanhe and Patan in Maval taluka; Kedgaon in Daund taluka; Yewalewadi in Khed taluka; Dive in Purandar taluka; and Shikrapur in Shirur taluka.

Civil rights activist Maruti Bhapkar welcomed the decision, saying, “Currently the PMRDA has to summon fire tenders from PMC and PCMC to meet fire emergencies which becomes a cumbersome task. The new fire stations will ensure quick delivery of service to the affected areas and bring relief to the citizens and the PMRDA.”