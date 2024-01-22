CMRS inspects Ruby Hall-Ramwadi stretch of Pune Metro Line-2

The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) completed final inspection of Pune Metro Line-2 stretch of Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi on Monday. Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is developing two routes —Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate (Pune Metro Line-1) and Vanaz to Ramwadi (Pune Metro Line-2). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The commissioner has sought compliance of minor observations before it will give the go-ahead for commercial operation.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is developing two routes —Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate (Pune Metro Line-1) and Vanaz to Ramwadi (Pune Metro Line-2).

The 16.589-km PCMC-Swargate stretch includes 5-km underground and 11.5-km elevated line with 15 stations (nine elevated and six underground). Vanaz to Ramwadi line-2 is 14.665-km elevated route with 16 stations.

At present, the Vanaz to Ruby Hall Clinic stretch is operational. Maha-Metro conducted trials on 5-km Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch in October 2023 and a CMRS team completed its first inspection during the second week of January this year.

Last week, CMRS chief Janak Kumar Garge started final inspection of the stretch and completed it on January 22.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “The commissioner noted minor observations, such as completing railing work and granite polishing. We will address these issues and send the compliance report to CMRS soon.”