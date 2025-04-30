CM’s 18-metre road mandate puts PMRDA’s town planning schemes under review

The state government has cancelled the draft development plan prepared by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the authority to propose 18-metre-wide roads in all future planning within its limits. The instruction has put six pending TP schemes under question. (HT)

Fadnavis during his visit to the city on Sunday said that the future of Pune lies within the PMRDA limits. He hinted that instead of a development plan (DP), only town planning (TP) schemes will be implemented in PMRDA area.

The instruction has put six pending TP schemes under question. These proposals, submitted by PMRDA to the state government for final approval, feature roads only 9 to 12 metres wide.

PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase said the six plans will be reviewed. “We will re-examine them and check the proposed road widths. If changes can be made, we will do so,” he said.

TP schemes awaiting approval include Maan-Mahalunge (250.50 hectares), Manjari-Kolavadi (233.35 hectares), Autade-Handewadi (94.74 hectares), Wadachiwadi (134.79 hectares), Holkarwadi-4 (158.19 hectares) and Holkarwadi-5 (130.78 hectares).

Road repairs

PMRDA has completed 140 roadworks and their defect liability period is active. The list of these roads is available on PMRDA’s website. Citizens can report damage or potholes to PMRDA and contractors will carry out repairs, said Mhase.

Water supply meeting

PMRDA needs two thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water for its area. During the development plan discussion, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde assured that a separate meeting on water supply will be held soon.