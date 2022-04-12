Coal min blames MVA for power trips in Maha, shortage
PUNE With Maharashtra facing shortage of coal, Raosaheb Patil Danve, union minister of state for railways, coal and mines, has criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for lack of advanced planning of coal storage, which is leading to electricity shortage in the state. Now, the state is staring at compulsory power cuts as demand is higher than supply.
Danve who was in Jalna on Tuesday said, “The MVA government has no coal storage, and should purchase it from Madhya Pradesh or Gujarat, or wherever there is surplus coal and solve the electricity shortage crisis.”
Maharashtra is facing severe crises and has coal that will generate power for only 17 days. The state has a deficit of 3,000 MW . This shortage has taken the state on the brink of load shedding.
“Being the minister of coal, I say that the central government has coal available, but the MVA has made no provision for storage, and now complain that they do not have coal,” added Danve.
According to Danve, buying coal will not put any load on the state government’s budget as they should focus on providing basic amenities to people instead of making announcements of providing free residence to Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the state. “Government has collected so much money from GST, and they should use it to buy coal. Providing electricity to people is the responsibility of the state government and not of the centre. I urge them to not do load shedding, as it will affect farmers and industrialists,” added Danve.
Danve said that 80 per cent of the coal is generated within the country, while 20 per cent is imported from the other countries. “Whoever needs coal, they should at least have a stock of 15 days with electricity companies. It is the responsibility of the state government to provide electricity to farmers, industrialists and residents of the state,” added Danve.
“The MVA is aware that citizens consume more electricity in the summer by using air conditioners and coolers. They should have made arrangements for storing coal earlier,” said Danve.
No severe load shedding in Pune
Nitin Raut, state energy minister said, “Load shedding will be done in areas where power theft is high. During Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and in the month of Ramzan, we will try to avoid load shedding. We are appealing to people to save electricity every day from 6 am to 10 am and from 6 pm to 10 pm.”
Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) which supplies electricity to more than 2.8 crore customers in Maharashtra, has announced load shedding in some parts of the state from Tuesday.
“The load shedding is taking place due to an unexpected increase in the demand for electricity as compared to the supply due to shortage of domestic coal, and the state is short of 2,500 to 3,000 MW to meet the growing demand,” said MSEDCL spokesperson.
Some parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh will be affected by load shedding while places like Pune will not face severe load shedding, said the spokesperson.
“In some urban areas (like Pune), even if we have power outages, we plan to limit it to two hours,” said MSEDCL spokesperson.
Cop jumps before moving train in UP’s Meerut, dies
A 51-year-old sub inspector (S-I), who was posted with crime branch here, allegedly jumped before a speeding train at Meerut city railway station and died on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Superintendent of police (city), Meerut, Vineet Bhatnagar said initial investigation into the incident revealed that family feud could have led the S-I to the extreme step. Police received information that a man had jumped in front of Ahmadabad-Rishikesh Yoga Express train.
Partly cloudy weather in Pune gives relief from soaring temperatures
PUNE Cloudy weather offered residents much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity on Tuesday. Temperatures in Pune have been rising to 40 degrees Celsius since April 6. According to India Meteorological Department partly cloudy skies will prevail until April 17. The temperature too will come down by one or two degrees Celsius. Last week the temperature crossed 40 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported a day temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius.
One dead, three injured as drunk driver crashes into pedestrians
Mumbai A head clerk attached to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters died, while three other pedestrians were severely injured when a car ran over them opposite the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the offending vehicle was drunk and on a joyride after dropping off Singh's employer. According to the police, while head clerk Gautam Dhadse (36) died on the spot, the others have been admitted to the Bombay Hospital for treatment.
MLC ELECTIONS: Emphatic win ensures smooth sailing for BJP in council, too
The BJP's emphatic win in the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls (local bodies) has ensured that the Yogi government won't have to face the same 'hurdles' in the UP council that it faced during its first tenure (2017-2022). In the council poll results, declared on Tuesday, the BJP won 33 of the 36 seats and went past the halfway mark in the UP legislative council. Two seats were vacant. Ram Chandra Pradhan, who was among the 33 BJPs to have won this time won from Lucknow.
Centre rejected over 50% ex-gratia claims by Covid orphans
Mumbai Of the 9,700 applications received for the ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh from PMCares to the orphaned children due to Covid, the central government approved just 4,350 applications. Of them, 790 applications are from Maharashtra, according to the information by the union women and child welfare ministry. Union secretary WCD Indeevar Pandey said that more than 50% of the applications were rejected as many of them were duplicate.
