Collector orders total dry days during Ganesh festival at certain areas

Pune: The Pune district collector late Thursday evening issued an order to observe dry days on all 10 days of the Ganesh Festival in areas falling under the Khadak, Vishrambaug and Faraskhana police station limits.

The collector accepted the proposal of Pune police that sought observing all 10 days, from September 7-17, of Ganesh festival as “dry days” in specific areas in a proactive measure to enhance public safety and reduce alcohol-related incidents.

The proposal, made by the police department earlier this week, suggests prohibition of liquor sale during the festival in Faraskhana, Vishrambaug and Khadak police station areas. Officials said residents also support the move.

Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “While dry days are in place on September 7, September 17 and September 18 till end of procession, many Ganesh mandals have requested for 10-day dry days. As per Section 124 (2) of the Bombay Prohibition Act, the police have rights to close liquor establishments if they think it will create law and order issues in the area. Hence, we have asked specific police station officers to follow the rule.”

While many support the initiative for its focus on safety, others, including vendors and festival organisers, express concerns about the economic impact and the potential disruption to traditional celebrations.

Ganesh Shetty, president, Pune Hoteliers Association, said, “Total liquor ban will affect local businesses. Bar owners have paid licence fees for the entire year and how can they ban business for 10 days? Such decisions need to be taken after meeting the stakeholders.”