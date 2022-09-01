Command Hospital opens malignant disease treatment centre

Pune: Lt Gen JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Southern Command, inaugurated a 120-bed malignant disease treatment centre (MDTC) at Command Hospital on Tuesday.

The centre on Command Hospital complex is equipped with state-of-the-art facility, including dedicated operation theatre, intensive care unit and day care, to provide comprehensive care to cancer patients by experienced team of doctors and paramedics.

The centre will carry out diagnosis, workup and treatment of cancer patients, including chemotherapy, surgery and radiation, and includes a two-bed bone marrow transplant unit.