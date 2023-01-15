Committee submits report on digital university in Maha

The committee appointed by the state government to set up a digital university in the state has submitted its report and the state government is planning to go ahead with establishing the university in the coming days, state higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil said Sunday.

The Online University Committee (University Committee) presented its report to Patil during a meeting at SNDT University, Mumbai. Senior officials along with the principal secretary of the higher and technical education department, Vikas Chandra Rastogi, were also present on the occasion.

Patil said, “Due to the fact that students studied online during the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no interruption in their education. After completion of secondary education, many students cannot pursue higher education. Such students will get an opportunity to pursue higher education through the Maharashtra Digital University. It will be the second online university in the world. The admission process, syllabus, exams and results will be completed online. Any student across the globe can take admission in this university.”

Students in rural areas are intended to benefit the most from this university which will also provide training in arts and skills required for employment. Plans are afoot to start educational centres in rural and urban areas. The learning management system (LMS) and competency management system (CMS) will be used to monitor the academic quality of the students. Additionally, individual training will be given to each student. Patil said that this will help raise the number of students pursuing higher education in the state.