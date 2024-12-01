Complaint lodged against person for demanding 10 lakh from tehsildar

Pune: Khed tehsildar Jyoti Deore has lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was threatened by ration card holder Mahesh Laxman Nehre. She also alleged that a senior grade clerk posted in the rehabilitation and employment guarantee scheme department must also be questioned in the case. According to the police, to resolve a ration card issue, a ransom was demanded from the tehsildar. Khed tehsildar Jyoti Deore has lodged a police complaint stating that she was threatened by ration card holder. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police complaint filed by Deore on Friday, ration cards are issued through the supply inspector officer at the tehsil office. One of the ration cards under the official’s supervision was received by a beneficiary between 2015 and 2023. A person complained that the officer concerned had taken ₹4,000 online payment and issued the card. While investigating the complaint, Deore found that some ration cards were missing. When the accused knew about the anomaly, he sent a mobile message to Deore seeking ₹10 lakh to resolve the issue. Deore has demanded probe and action against the culprit. Inspector P More said that a case has been lodged, and investigation is underway.