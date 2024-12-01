Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Complaint lodged against person for demanding 10 lakh from tehsildar

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 01, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Khed tehsildar Jyoti Deore has lodged a police complaint stating that she was threatened by ration card holder

Pune: Khed tehsildar Jyoti Deore has lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was threatened by ration card holder Mahesh Laxman Nehre. She also alleged that a senior grade clerk posted in the rehabilitation and employment guarantee scheme department must also be questioned in the case. According to the police, to resolve a ration card issue, a ransom was demanded from the tehsildar.

Khed tehsildar Jyoti Deore has lodged a police complaint stating that she was threatened by ration card holder. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Khed tehsildar Jyoti Deore has lodged a police complaint stating that she was threatened by ration card holder. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police complaint filed by Deore on Friday, ration cards are issued through the supply inspector officer at the tehsil office. One of the ration cards under the official’s supervision was received by a beneficiary between 2015 and 2023. A person complained that the officer concerned had taken 4,000 online payment and issued the card. While investigating the complaint, Deore found that some ration cards were missing. When the accused knew about the anomaly, he sent a mobile message to Deore seeking 10 lakh to resolve the issue. Deore has demanded probe and action against the culprit. Inspector P More said that a case has been lodged, and investigation is underway.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On