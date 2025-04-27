Concern grows over safety of Kashmiri students in Pune after Pahalgam attack 

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, concerns over the safety of Kashmiri students in Pune have surfaced, prompting an appeal for police assistance. Nahar confirmed that deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol assured that necessary intervention and full co-operation for the safety and security of the Kashmiri studnets living in the Pune city. (FILE)

Kashmiri students undergoing education in the city have written to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, seeking intervention and additional security.

The letter dated April 24, has highlighted that some Kashmiri students had received threats on social media after the Pahalgam incident. Considering the tense atmosphere, he urged the police to appoint a senior officer to coordinate with the students.

Sanjay Nahar, founder of Sarhad — an organisation working for the rehabilitation and welfare of Kashmiri students for over two decades — said, “In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, many Kashmiri students returned home to assist Maharashtrian and other tourists. However, in Pune, some students have been receiving threats. We have written to the commissioner to express our concern.”

Nahar also pointed to recent attacks on Kashmiri students in Chandigarh and Uttarakhand, noting that such incidents have heightened anxiety among Kashmiri Muslim students in Pune. He added that threats, both online and offline, have further contributed to a sense of fear, prompting the need for police protection to prevent any untoward incidents.

Nahar confirmed that deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol assured that necessary intervention and full co-operation for the safety and security of the Kashmiri studnets living in the Pune city.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has scheduled a meeting with the students on Monday to address their concerns and discuss measures for their safety. After the meeting, the students are expected to hold a press conference to share their experiences.

Akib Bhat, president of the Kashmiri Students’ Association in Pune, said that at least 12 to 15 students have received threats through various social media platforms.

The threatening messages allegedly accuse Kashmiri students of supporting terrorism and have raised communal tensions. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Bhat said, “Two days ago, I received a threat message on social media suggesting that if Muslims kill Hindus because of religion, then the same should happen to us.”

Bhat, who recently completed his BCA from Savitribai Phule Pune University, mentioned that some individuals have accused Kashmiri students of helping terrorists by arranging local support. He added that, surprisingly, the threats have come from some known individuals as well.

Another student, Asif Dar, shared a similar experience, stating that he too, has received threats on social media. Currently, more than 1,000 Kashmiri students are living in Pune, although some have returned home after the end of the academic year.

Bhat emphasised the seriousness of the situation, stating that more than 200 Kashmiri students have already left Maharashtra due to growing unease. Many are now reluctant to return to complete their education.

Parents of Kashmiri students living in Pune have also expressed concern and have been urging their children to return home to avoid potential risks.

While Pune has historically been a welcoming city for students from across the country, Bhat said the present atmosphere has left Kashmiri students feeling vulnerable and isolated. Along with Sarhad, the students have appealed for immediate action and greater protection to ensure educational institutions remain safe spaces free from fear and discrimination.

The Pune City Police have assured that all necessary measures will be taken to maintain peace and protect the students. Meanwhile, community leaders and educational institutions have been urged to extend support and solidarity to Kashmiri students during this difficult time.