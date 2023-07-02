NCP split: Confused party workers in Pune yet to pick a side

Hours after Ajit Pawar and some other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders joined the Maharashtra government, workers of the party at the ground level in Pune and some leaders from various parts of Maharashtra are confused as they are unable to decide whom to choose, Sharad Pawar or Ajit Pawar. National Congress Party city office at Shivajinagar in Pun (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Many senior party workers said they will wait for the next two to three days instead of announcing their allegiance either to Sharad or Ajit Pawar even as elected members have been open to join the nephew.

Among them was Vishal Tambe, an NCP member from Dhankawadi area of Pune, who preferred not to announce his allegiance to either of the two leaders. “I will not say anything for the next two days. At this point, I have decided to go to Karad tomorrow (Monday) with Sharad Pawar to pay tributes at the memorial of YB Chavan.”

It was all quiet at NCP’s office in Shivajinagar as doors were locked and couple of policemen were deployed at the entrance.Some workers who gathered after the news of Ajit Pawar’s rebellion spread, preferred not to speak and decided to return immediately.

Party’s spokesperson and loyalist of NCP chief Ankush Kakade said, “Pune is the home district of Sharad Pawar and the party cadre is with him. Only elected members are preferring to join Ajit Dada. Pune city unit president Prashant Jagtap, party’s Pune district president Pradip Garatkar have extended their support to Sharad Pawar.”

According to Kakade, many workers are coming to meet Sharad Pawar at his residence to assure him that they will remain with him. “Once Sharad Pawar’s tour in Maharashtra commences, maximum workers will come openly to support him.”

Another party worker, requesting anonymity, said, “We will need to wait for next two to three days before taking any stand. Most of us are interested in municipal elections. If we join Ajit Pawar, we will have to see the possibility of getting a ticket and if we remain with Sharad Pawar what will be our future.”