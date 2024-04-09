Congress leader Vishal Patil optimistic about party’s prospects in Sangli

Vishal Patil, a Congress leader and hopeful contestant for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, has expressed optimism regarding the party’s chances of contesting from the Sangli parliamentary constituency. He revealed that he, along with other party members, is expecting an announcement regarding this matter during the press conference scheduled for Tuesday, led by leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Patil was speaking with the media on Monday at Sangli. (HT PHOTO)

Patil was speaking with the media on Monday at Sangli. He said, “Decision regarding Sangli seat will be announced by MVA leaders on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. We are confident that seat will be given to Congress only.’’

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Patil said Sangli has long been regarded as the bastion of the Congress party, having been represented by Congress candidates a staggering 16 times.

He rued the fact that MVA partners Shiv Sena (UBT faction) announced their candidate from Sangli without taking other alliance partners into confidence.’’

Addressing the media, Patil said “Congress leader and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam is making efforts to get Sangli seat at that time, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut is alleging him as a pilot who is trying to take off somewhere in Gujarat. We condemned such baseless allegations.”

The Sangli seat has been a focal point of interest after the candidature of wrestler Chandrahar Patil was announced by Shiv Sena (UBT).