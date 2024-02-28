 Congress workers booked for burning PM’s effigy - Hindustan Times
Congress workers booked for burning PM's effigy

Congress workers booked for burning PM’s effigy

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 28, 2024 06:18 AM IST

Pune: The Pune city police have filed a first information report (FIR) against the national secretary of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and others for burning the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Balghandharv Chowk on Jungli Maharaj Road at around 7 pm on Monday.

The accused burnt the effigy of the prime minister and raised slogans against the government. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The persons booked have been identified as Ehsan Ahmed Khan (34) from New Delhi, Rushikesh alias Banty Baba Shelke (40) from Nagpur, Prathamesh Vikas Abnave (33) from Bibvewadi, Murlidhar Siddharam Budhram (29) from Yerawada, Rahul Duryodhan Shirsat (30) from Ramwadi and at least 8-10 others.

According to the Deccan police officials, the protestors had not taken their permission to stage agitation. They burnt the effigy of the prime minister and raised slogans against the government.

Vipin Hasabnis, senior inspector, Deccan Police Station said, “Khan is the national secretary of IYC. He along with other workers illegally staged the protest and burnt the effigy. We have booked them under Sections 188, 336 of the IPC and Sections 37 (1), (3), (4) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

