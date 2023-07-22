NIV experts take samples of 30 patients from Alandi

PUNE The NIV team visited the Rural Hospital in Alandi on Saturday and conversed with the treating doctors. (HT PHOTO)

Following the conjunctivitis outbreak in Alandi, experts from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) visited the town on Saturday and collected samples from 30 patients for testing. According to the preliminary findings of public health professionals, the spread began in Warkari Schools.

On Saturday, the infection spread further, with over 2,000 new cases recorded in the Alandi area alone. The NIV team visited the Rural Hospital in Alandi on Saturday and conversed with the treating doctors. Experts also paid visits to the Warkari-Schools.

The NIV team has discovered that ventilation and hygiene at the Warkari Schools have been compromised, according to officials.

Conjunctivitis has an incubation period of 24 to 72 hours, during which time isolation and hygiene must be observed. According to the doctors, the condition is self-limiting, and there is no need to prescribe antibiotics or medication for an extended period of time. Health professionals have been tasked with promoting health and hygiene.

Alandi has 23 schools and over 350 Warkari-schools, with each Warkari School housing between 80 and 150 students. According to the officials, the virus has infected the majority of the pupils at the Warkari Schools.

According to Dr Indira Parkhe, taluka health officer of Khed, NIV specialists have said that students should refrain from sharing towels, soaps, combs, and other items. During the visit, they advised the kids to practice good hygiene and isolate themselves if they develop any symptoms or become infected.

“While some of the students have shown good signs of recovery, we have seen fever in approximately 4 to 5 per cent of the infected children. The sample reports will be received from NIV within the next three to four days,” she said.

The experts have requested that a list of kids with comorbidity be prepared in order to determine which youngsters have morbid diseases or are at high risk.

The number of teams for the survey on Saturday has been expanded from 17 to 29, according to Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon, and the survey will continue through Sunday.

“The infection began in the Warkari Schools and spread to other schools. We have also enlisted the help of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials and private doctors from the Ophthalmologist Association,” he explained.