Controversial referee decision at Maharashtra Kesari divides wrestling community

The dispute erupted during the semi-final bout between two-time Maharashtra Kesari winner Shivraj Rakshe and Prithviraj Mohol. Rakshe lost the match on Sunday, but he fiercely contested the referee’s ruling, claiming that his shoulders had not touched the mat when Mohol executed a body slam. In a fit of anger, Rakshe physically assaulted the referee—grabbing his collar and kicking him in the chest—forcing police intervention.

Following the incident, the wrestling federation suspended Rakshe for three years. He has vowed to challenge the decision in court, demanding similar action against the referees.

The controversy escalated further during the final, held on Sunday in Ahilyanagar in the presence of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. In the championship match, Mahendra Gaikwad walked out with 16 seconds left and later verbally abused the referees. He too was handed a three-year suspension.

Rakshe defended his actions, arguing that the referee acted in haste.

“Without thoroughly reviewing the move, the referee declared my defeat in an instant. When I tried to argue my case, I was provoked and insulted, which led to my reaction,” he said.

The incident has drawn sharp reactions from the wrestling fraternity. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra Kesari champion Chandrahar Patil backed Rakshe, calling the decision unfair. While congratulating Mohol on his victory, Patil took a controversial stance, stating that Rakshe should have taken harsher action against the referee.

“Why just a kick? He should have fired bullets at the referee,” Patil said, further inflaming the row.

Patil also recalled a similar experience from 2009 when he lost his chance at a third consecutive Maharashtra Kesari title due to what he described as biased officiating. He argued that the recent incident reflected the same unfair treatment.

The Maharashtra Wrestling Organisation defended the officiating, insisting that the decisions were unanimous and in line with the rules. Working president Sandip Bhondve expressed concern that such incidents could discourage referees from officiating future matches.

“Rakshe’s challenge under Section 31 of the United World Wrestling rules was rejected. After this, referees are fearful and may hesitate to adjudicate such tournaments in the future,” Bhondve said.

Mohol, who clinched the Maharashtra Kesari title, described the victory as the pinnacle of his career. However, he refused to comment on the referee’s decision, emphasising his focus was solely on wrestling.

The controversy has also drawn political attention. While Pawar has remained silent on the issue, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar questioned the fairness of the semi-final ruling.

“Every wrestler respects this competition. Kicking a referee is unacceptable, but what pushed a wrestler to react this way? Were the results fair? Wrestlers like Rakshe and Gaikwad train all year, and an immediate three-year suspension seems harsh. The Maharashtra Wrestlers Council must introspect and reconsider such actions to prevent future incidents,” Rohit said.

The controversy has left the wrestling community divided, raising concerns over refereeing standards and the disciplinary framework governing the sport.